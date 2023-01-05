MANILA — Dozens of schools in Mindanao sustained damage due to the rains and floods triggered by the shear line and a low pressure area (LPA) affecting the country, the Department of Education (DepEd) said Thursday.

As of Jan. 4, up to 42 learning institutions suffered infrastructure damage as a result of heavy rains in the past days, the DepEd said in a report.

Of the total, 30 come from Northern Mindanao, 11 from the Caraga region and one from Zamboanga Peninsula.

The DepEd said it would need an estimated P409 million to repair the schools.

Seven schools are currently being used as evacuation centers, including five in Oroquieta City and one each in Siargao and Surigao del Norte, the agency said.

Several local government units suspended Thursday classes in their jurisdiction as an LPA continues to dump rains across the country.

On Wednesday, the national disaster response agency has reported that the number of people who died due to floods on Christmas day — also caused by rains dumped by the shear line — rose to 52.

