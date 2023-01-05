Marcos invites China's Xi to visit PH

Office of the Press Secretary



BEIJING — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday said he has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the Philippines.

Marcos gave the statement before departing from Beijing after a 3-day state visit to Asia’s largest economy.

“It’s a very full, productive one and a half day. I’m sure this will not be the last one,” Marcos told reporters in a press conference.

“Hopefully the [Chinese] President and Madam Pong, his wife, will take us up on our invitation na bumisita sa Pilipinas,” he said.

Marcos did not mention if the invitation would be for a state visit.

The Philippines, under Marcos Jr., has reaffirmed its bilateral relations with China by pushing for cooperation on several fronts including business, tourism, maritime security, among others.

Marcos described his trip to China, his first state visit to a country outside of Southeast Asia, as “very quick” but productive.

“It has been a little bit hectic but that’s okay, marami naman tayoing iniisip na gusto nating pagusapan especially with the political leadership of China, napagusapan naman natin,” he said.

Among the key points between Marcos and Xi were plans to resume negotiations on the joint oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea, agreements to help Filipino fishermen return to traditional fishing grounds in disputed territories, and narrowing the $15-billion trade deficit between the two countries.

Marcos said he and his Chinese counterpart have agreed to foster closer relations to ensure that frictions in disputed waters can be addressed swiftly without “misunderstandings and miscommunications.”

While Xi has yet to accept Marcos’ invitation to visit the Philippines, Filipino and Chinese parliamentarians are already working to schedule exchange trips between Manila and Beijing.

“It is a continuing effort that we are trying to do to open all lines of communication not only on the South China Sea, the incidents that have been happening there… We are talking about many other things such as trade, investments in agriculture, mining, energy,” Marcos told reporters.

“We will need to open many, many lines of communication… Much work is done not in the public eye, but quietly in the backrooms,” he said.

“You have to find another way in so we are trying to give ourselves as many ways as possible… Para marami tayong malalapitan,” he said.

“The more lines of communication, the more points of contact the better.”