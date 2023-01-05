MANILA — The rampant issuance of importation permits remains to be a problem in the country, leaving agricultural farmers always at the receiving end, according to Sen. JV Ejercito.

Ejercito said his decision to sign the Senate Blue Ribbon committee report was influenced by his resolve to see some "big fish" having their day in court.

The said committee report recommended criminal charges against Agriculture Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian, former Sugar Regulatory Administration Administrator Hermenegildo Serafica, and board members Roland Beltran and Aurelio Valderama.

The four officials drafted and approved Sugar Order Number 4, which authorized the 300,000 metric tons of sugar import.

But hours after the Office of the President’s report on its sugar probe came out, Ejercito, when asked if he is standing by his signed Blue Ribbon Committee findings, said, “Because we have conducted hearings. 'Yun 'yung position ng committee.”

“We also cannot believe. But we will see how it goes. Ako na lang, ang concern ko, sana may makasuhan talaga na big-time smugglers. Kasi sila talaga ang papatay sa local industry,” Ejercito said.

“I will have to read the OP (Office of the President) report kasi nga hindi ko pa siya nakikita. Siguro, I’ll take time to read, kung ano ang rationale and what the reasons are, why they found that those recommended to be filed ng cases are exonerated,” the senator added.

Related video: