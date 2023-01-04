IN PICTURES: Farewell Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

VATICAN - Ahead of the historic funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, hundreds of thousands of people paid their final respects and offered their prayers for the repose of the soul of the late Pontiff.

Resting in front of the Altar of the Confession at St. Peter’s Basilica, thousands of people piled past the mortal remains of the Supreme Pontiff on Wednesday night.

The requiem mass is set to take place on Thursday morning in St. Peter’s Square beginning at 9.30 am Rome time.

Pope Francis will preside over the Requiem Mass, deliver the homily and the rites of Final Commendation and Farewell.

The ex-pontiff passed away on December 31, 2022 at the age of 95.