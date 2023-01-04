Home  >  News

TFC News

IN PICTURES: Farewell Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Photos by Thirdy Ado

Posted at Jan 05 2023 07:55 AM

VATICAN - Ahead of the historic funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, hundreds of thousands of people paid their final respects and offered their prayers for the repose of the soul of the late Pontiff.

Resting in front of the Altar of the Confession at St. Peter’s Basilica, thousands of people piled past the mortal remains of the Supreme Pontiff on Wednesday night.

Lying in state1
tao sa loob1
sa loob3
sa loob4
sa loob9
sa loob8

The requiem mass is set to take place on Thursday morning in St. Peter’s Square beginning at 9.30 am Rome time.

Pope Francis will preside over the Requiem Mass, deliver the homily and the rites of Final Commendation and Farewell.

The ex-pontiff passed away on December 31, 2022 at the age of 95.

sa labas1
sa labas2
sa labas4
sa labas5
sa labas7

 

     

 

