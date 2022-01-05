MANILA - Work in trial courts in Metro Manila, and in the Court of Appeals, is suspended until Friday due to the increasing number of court personnel yielding positive results for COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday.

This comes hours after the Supreme Court also extended the suspension of their work until Jan. 8 amid reports of a "high positivity rate" among those personnel screened for COVID-19.

Based on the circular signed by Deputy Court Administrator Raul Bautista Villanueva, the court suspension would be used to disinfect the offices.

More judges and court personnel yielded positive results for antigen and RT-PCR tests, the statement read.

"Work in all first and second level courts in the National Capital Region is suspended from 6 to 7 January 2022 for further disinfection of court premises, a more comprehensive contact tracing and an exhaustive antigen and RT-PCR testing of the Judges and court personnel," the circular stated.

The period of filing of pleadings and other work submissions on the said days would be extended and would be due on Jan. 10, OCA said.

Executive judges should also inform and coordinate with local government units regarding the contact tracing and testing being conducted.

The judges should also submit, on or before Jan. 10, "a report on who have been tested, those who remain untested, providing data as well on those who tested negative or positive for the virus either antigen or RT-PCR tests."

COURT OF APPEALS

The Court of Appeals said it decided to extend the work suspension until Jan. 7 after their Medical and Dental Division reported that "numerous employees tested positive for COVID-19."

Contact tracing and testing are also ongoing, the order signed by Presiding Justice Remedios Salazar-Fernando read.

The court's One-Stop Processing Center would however remain open.

The Philippines is facing a fresh wave of new COVID-19 infections, most likely driven by the more transmissible omicron variant.

The Department of Health recorded over 10,700 cases on Wednesday, the highest in nearly 3 months, data showed.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Tuesday night that the country is now high risk for COVID-19, amid the local presence of the variant of concern.

Duque said between Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 4, the country reported a daily average of 3,313 COVID-19 infections. This was 849 percent higher than the 349 average daily cases reported between Dec. 22 to Dec. 28, he added.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, and Cavite are already under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 until January 15 amid soaring numbers of cases.

-- with reports from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

