Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Valenzuela Mayor Rex Gatchalian announced Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, as the capital region battles an apparent surge in the number of cases of the respiratory disease.

Gatchalian, the latest local chief executive in the capital region to get infected, said he is experiencing mild symptoms.

"I wish to inform my fellow Valenzuelanos that I have tested positive for COVID-19 after recently undergoing routine work safety testing in city hall," he said.

Gatchalian, who is seeking a return to the House of Representatives in next year's elections, said he would continue to fulfill his responsibilities as mayor while undergoing mandatory quarantine.

"Rest assured the services of city hall will continue without any hitches," he said.

Earlier this week, Pasay Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano and Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco also tested positive for COVID-19

The Philippines continues to experience a resurgence of COVID-19 infections following eased restrictions during the holiday season.

Health officials and experts also suspect the highly contagious omicron variant is driving the rise in cases.

The National Capital Region and 3 of its neighboring provinces have been placed under the third strictest alert level in a bid to curb infections.