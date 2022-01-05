Home  >  News

Vaccination chief Galvez exposed to COVID-stricken staffers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 05 2022 11:34 AM

Presidential Adviser on Peace Process and National Task Force against Coronavirus Disease-2019 (NTF COVID-19) chief implementer, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. gives an update to President Rodrigo Duterte during a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on Dec. 21, 2021. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo
MANILA — COVID-19 vaccination chief Carlito Galvez Jr. disclosed he was exposed to several personnel of his office who tested positive for COVID-19. 

Galvez on Tuesday failed to attend in person a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte and other officials. 

"Pasensya na po Sir, hindi ako nakadating po ngayon kasi dalawang beses akong na-expose kanina umaga sa aking mga kasamahan sa aking opisina," he told Duterte via teleconference. 

"Labing-lima po ang naging positive sa amin pong opisina ngayong araw," he said during the taped meeting that aired on Wednesday. 
 
(I apologize, Sir, I could not be there because I was exposed twice this morning to my colleagues. Fifteen personnel of our office tested positive today.)

Galvez did not immediately reply to ABS-CBN News' request for comment about his health condition. 

A former military general, Galvez serves as the chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 and as Duterte's peace adviser. 


     

