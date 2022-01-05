Vice President Leni Robredo poses with her daughters for a Christmas portrait in 2019. Photo from Vice President Leni Robredo's Instagram/File

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday asked netizens to report "fake news peddlers" after her daughters Aika, Tricia and Jillian were accused of violating COVID-19 protocols without evidence.

Her daughters earlier spent the holidays in the United States where Jillian was studying.

“Nagsu-surge na. Imbes na tumulong, nag-nenegosyo pa ng kasinungalingan,” Robredo said in a Facebook post.

She stressed that her daughters were quarantined in a hotel for five days after arriving from the US. Tricia tested positive for COVID-19 and was transferred to an isolation facility.

“Na-release lang siya after she already tested negative for 3 straight days. Even after leaving the isolation facility, she was still required to continue quarantining. Kahapon lang natapos quarantine niya. Wala siyang nahawa kahit isa because she followed all the required protocols,” Robredo said.

She also confirmed that Aika and Jilian tested negative and continued their home quarantine until Jan. 3 and they all reunited on Jan. 4.

“Sinasadya na lang talaga magsinungaling dahil may mga napapaniwala. This is already criminal and malicious,” Robredo said.

Robredo earlier went into quarantine after her close-in security tested positive for COVID-19 while her team continued to ramp up relief efforts for residents affected by Typhoon Odette.

One of the top contenders in the 2022 presidential race, Robredo has been the target of false information, especially against her relief efforts in areas hit by calamities.

The Duterte administration has repeatedly denied allegations that it has allowed the abuse and manipulation of social media by its supporters to harass and discredit opponents such as Robredo.

RELATED VIDEO