Police Col. Eleazar Matta of the Quezon City Police Department reminds hotels to strictly implement quarantine protocols on, January 5, 2022. Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA - The Quezon City Police Department (QCPD) carried out a random inspection of hotels serving as quarantine facilities in the city on Wednesday.

Several of the hotels visited were in the Timog area, while others were in Cubao. The inspections come after a Filipina returning from the US cut short her COVID-19 quarantine in Makati late last month.

Police Colonel Eleazar Matta also said that the move was being done to prepare for the possible spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

“Pro-actively ina-address natin yung situation na hopefully sa Philippines hindi mangyari yun especially dito sa Quezon City. Ang QC parang center of gravity ng Metro Manila, andito talaga halos ang center of economy. Kaya yung population niya nadodoble pa halos.” Matta said.

(We are proactively addressing the situation which hopefully will not happen in the Philippines, especially in Quezon City. QC is like the center of gravity of Metro Manila, and the center of economy is almost entirely here. That's why the city's population almost doubles.)

Matta also said police assistance desks will be placed outside hotels so law enforcers can respond faster to complaints about people who break quarantine protocols.

“Equally liable yung management with lapses na ganon, siyempre yung nag-violate per se eh liable," he said.

(The management will be equally liable due to lapses, as well as the violator themselves.)

Ayon kay Col. Matta, maglalagay na rin sila ng help desk sa mga quarantine hotels na ito para mabilis na makapagsumbong ang publiko sakaling may paglabag sa quarantine protocols. pic.twitter.com/zjWBauMvFI — Johnson L. Manabat (@JohnsonManabat) January 5, 2022

On Tuesday night, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the deployment of policemen at isolation hotels, saying that hotel personnel cannot do the police's work of barring people from cutting their quarantines short.

The QCPD estimates there are 22 hotels being used as quarantine facilities for returning overseas Filipinos in Quezon City, with most of them being in Cubao. Authorities said they have not yet recorded any quarantine violation similar to the one committed by the woman in Makati.

Gwyneth Chua has already been charged for breaking public health laws. Also charged were her parents and six other people including staff of Berjaya Hotel, where she stayed at for her COVID-19 quarantine.

- With a report by Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News.