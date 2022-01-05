MANILA - A presidential aspirant recently declared a nuisance candidate by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) sought a reconsideration of the ruling on Wednesday.

Nestor F. Talion (independent), a resident of San Leonardo, Nueva Ecija, explained he possesses all qualifications for president under the constitution.

These were the following, he said: a natural born citizen of the Philippines, registered voter, able to read and write, at least 40 years of age on the day of election, and resident of the Philippines for at least 10 years preceding the election.

In its resolution, the poll body granted the motu proprio petition of its law department against Talion.

Nestor Talion (independent) urges Comelec to reconsider its decision declaring him a nuisance presidential candidate.



Bulacan gubernatorial contender, Jayson Ocampo, files pleading on Talion's behalf.#Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/6rQAbLHI0r — Ina Reformina (@InaReformina) January 5, 2022

“[I]t is evident that [Talion] does not have the bona fide intention to run for the office for which the COC was filed nor the capacity, financial or otherwise, to mount a nationwide campaign,” the resolution read.

The ruling also pointed out Talion failed to file his answer within the 3-day period granted him, upon receipt of notice on Oct. 22, 2021.

Bulacan gubernatorial contender, Jayson Ocampo (independent), who filed the pleading on Talion’s behalf, explained the latter failed to timely respond to the resolution because he was in quarantine.

“Dahil po sa pandemic na nangyari, hindi po nasagot ng ating kandidato pagka-presidente dahil po nasa quarantine po siya,” said Ocampo.

(Because of the pandemic, our candidate for president was not able to respond on the matter as he was in quarantine.)

In an updated list of tentative candidates in the May elections released last month, the number of presidential, vice-presidential and senatorial candidates has been trimmed down to 94 from 299.

From 97 in the initial list released in Oct. following the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC), there are now 15 presidential contenders, including Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., whose candidacy is being challenged by 6 separate groups.

Vice-presidential contenders are now down to 9 from 28 in the initial list, and senatorial candidates are also now at 70 from 174.

The list is still subject to change, depending on the outcome of pending cases against challenged candidates.

Among those facing petitions against their candidacies is presidential frontrunner, Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, who has 5 pending cases.

A list of 166 party-list groups, organizations and coalitions was earlier released, following the Dec. 14 electronic raffle for their placement on the ballot.

Several others, meanwhile, were able to secure temporary restraining orders (TROs) from the Supreme Court, staying Comelec resolutions junking their respective registration and accreditation bids.

These party-lists shall be included in the ballot, at the bottom, in alphabetical order.

