MANILA — More than 60 of employees of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) have tested positive for COVID-19, the agency said Wednesday.

MMDA General Manager Don Artes said those who contracted the respiratory disease include street sweepers and traffic enforcers.

Employees who tested positive are now in isolation while the agency is also tracing their close contacts, Artes said.

Artes said nearly all of MMDA's 8,000 employees have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but they are still vulnerable to getting the virus due to the nature of their jobs.

Despite the number of infected employees, MMDA offices are still operational, Artes said, adding that a lockdown was not yet necessary.

Offices are operating at 50-percent capacity, with employees on a "rotating work shift," Artes said.

The infections in the MMDA come as the National Capital Region experienced a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, suspected to be driven by the highly contagious omicron variant amid the increased mobility of people during the holidays.

Metro Manila was placed under the third strictest alert level from Jan. 3 to 15 to control the spread of COVID-19.