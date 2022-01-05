Police officers man a checkpoint in San Pedro, Laguna on March 15, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA (UPDATED)— Laguna will be placed under Alert Level 3 beginning Friday, Jan. 7, to 15 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the province, Malacañang announced Wednesday.

Acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles, in a statement, said the Inter-Agency Task Force approved the recommendation of its sub-Technical Working Group on Data Analytics to move Laguna under the alert level.

Laguna joins neighboring provinces Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal under Alert Level 3.

Under Level 3, in-person classes, contact sports, fun fairs, live voice or wind instrument performances are prohibited, Nograles said earlier.

Cinemas are allowed to operate at 30-percent indoor capacity and 50-percent outdoor capacity, while the following are allowed at 30-percent indoor capacity but only for fully vaccinated individuals:

Amusement parks

Recreational venues

Religious gatherings

Licensure exams

Dine-in services

Personal care services

Fitness studios, non-contact sports

Film, music, TV production

The Philippines earlier Wednesday posted 10,775 new COVID-19 cases, nearly double from the previous day as the Omicron variant has presumably spread in communities.

The positivity rate was at a record-high 31.7 percent, based on test results of samples from 44,643 individuals on Jan. 3, Monday, according to data from the Department of Health.

Metro Manila is now under a critical risk classification for having a 2-week growth rate of 1,475 percent and an average daily attack rate (ADAR) of 8.79 per 100,000 population, the DOH said.

It is followed by Calabarzon with a 557 percent 2-week growth rate, and Central Luzon with 330 percent 2-week growth rate, it added.



