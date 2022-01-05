Gov't mulls raising COVID-19 alert level in more areas

People line up for a test at a COVID-19 testing facility at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Jan. 4, 2022 as the National Capital Region remains under the stricter Alert Level 3 due to a spike in virus cases in recent days. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Government is studying the possibility of upgrading several more areas to COVID-19 Alert Level 3, Malacañang said on Tuesday, as authorities sought to curb the spread of the omicron variant.

An uptick in coronavirus cases earlier prompted government to place Metro Manila and nearby Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal provinces under Alert Level 3, which bans face-to-face classes, contact sports, funfairs, and casinos.

"Mayroon pa tayong ibang mga probinsya na tinitingnan. Tinitingnan namin kung tatama siya doon sa parameters for Alert Level 3," said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, acting spokesman for Malacañang.

"Again, ayaw kong pangunahan ang IATF but binabantayan namin, based on the numbers and anytime that we feel that—well, anytime na tumama siya sa parameters for Alert Level 3 or higher, then we will immediately escalate," he said in a press briefing.

(There are other provinces we are looking at. We are looking at whether or not they would hit the parameters for Alert Level 3. I do not want to preempt the IATF, but we are monitoring, based on numbers and anytime that we feel that—well, anytime that it hits the parameters for Alert Level 3 or higher, then we will immediately escalate.)

Alert Level 3 also reduces the operating capacity for social events, tourist attractions, amusement parks, restaurant dine-in services, fitness studios, and personal care services.



Asked if Laguna province will also be upgraded to this alert level, Nograles said, "Dadaan po muna iyan sa (that will go first through the) IATF and then we will make the proper announcements."

"As of the moment, I have nothing yet to announce as per any development on any alert level system," he added.



The Philippines has detected at least 14 cases of the omicron variant. The country's capacity for genome sequencing is limited.

The health department on Wednesday posted 10,775 new COVID-19 cases, nearly double from the previous day.