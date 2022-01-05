Students observe safety protocol inside the Ricardo P. Cruz St. Elementary School in Taguig City, during the first day of the pilot face-to-face classes in the National Capital Region on December 6, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Department of Education (DepEd) on Wednesday said the majority of Grades 1 to 3 learners and senior high school (SHS) students were "satisfied with their overall experience in the pilot implementation" of limited face-to-face classes.

This was based on the agency's survey among students who joined the in-person classes from Nov. 15 to Dec. 17, which showed that 97 percent of Grades 1 to 3 students and 86 percent of SHS students were satisfied with the run.

Director Roger Masapol of DepEd's Planning Service said they came up with these results by combining the "very satisfied" and "satisfied" responses in the survey, where 73.07 percent of Grades 1 to 3 students and 54.08 percent of senior high school students answered "masayang-masaya" or very happy.

Meanwhile, 24.30 percent of Grades 1 to 3 students and 31.33 percent of SHS learners answered "masaya" or happy when asked on their overall experience during face to face classes.

A total of 2.46 percent of Grades 1 to 3 students and 12.88 percent of SHS students answered "neutral o pagitan ng masaya at hindi nasiyahan".

There were also 0.16 percent of Grades 1 to 3 schoolers and 0.86 percent of senior high students who said they were not happy or "hindi ako nasiyahan."

No Grades 1 to 3 students answered "lubhang hindi ako nasiyahan" or "I am not really happy", while 0.86 percent of senior high school students fell under the said category.

"Titingnan natin ngayon kung paano maa-address itong mga reasons nito noong mga nagsabi na hindi masaya sila sa kanilang overall experience sa limited face-to-face (classes)" Masapol said during a press conference.

(We would look into addressing the reasons why some students were not happy with the overall experience of limited face-to-face classes.)

Masapol said based on the survey, K to 3 learners were able to understand lessons better during face to face classes. SHS students, meanwhile, felt more motivated to study and felt that their skills have improved during in-person classes.

"Almost K to 3 learner-respondents are satisfied with blended learning approach," he said.

"This means that K to 3 learners are satisfied with the time allotment, schedule of reporting to school, learning delivery of teachers, hands-on activities in the classroom, and the learning resources and materials used during face-to-face classes," he explained.

For senior high school students, 67 percent are most satisfied with the delivery of the lesson by the teacher, 12 percent are least satisfied with the time allotted for face to face classes, and 4 percent observed that hands-on activities were not implemented.

HEALTH AND SAFETY

On the health and safety aspect of face to face classes, Masapol said "almost 100%" of K to 3 learner-respondents felt safe while participating in the pilot implementation.

"This means that learners felt safe interacting with their classmates and teachers, and going around the school grounds," Masapol said.

"Further investigation will be done to understand the reasons why 3 percent of kindergarten learner-respondents don't feel safe anywhere within the school grounds, while 5 percent of Grades 1 to 3 learner-respondents don't feel comfortable discussing their feelings, fears, and anxieties."

Meanwhile, 78 percent of senior high school respondents felt safe while studying with their classmates while 79 percent felt safe while studying with their teachers.

Students also experienced challenges during in-person classes.

"Overall, the top challenge for Grades 1 to 3 learner-respondents is the difficulty in their seating arrangement, parang hirap sila sa seating arrangement na ginawa ng school. Ito, kailangan pa itong pag-aralan deeply kung bakit, ano iyong pinaka-appropriate na seating arrangement," Masapol shared.

(We need to study this thoroughly, what should be the most appropriate seating arrangement.)

"Sa challenges for senior high school, forgetting physical distancing when with friends and classmates... uncomfortable sila sa loob ng classroom due to lack of air circulating in the classroom, forgetting safety protocols when in school."

(Senior high school students are uncomfortable inside the classroom.)

The pilot study of in-person classes was conducted from Nov. 15 to Dec. 17, with almost 300 participating schools nationwide.

DepEd plans to proceed with the expansion phase to add more schools that will reopen for physical classes, but has been advised by the Department of Health (DOH) to wait for the assessment of the country's COVID-19 situation "until after Jan. 15" amid increase in COVID cases in different parts of the country.

Face-to-face classes in Alert Level 3 areas have been suspended, DepEd announced Monday, in accordance to IATF guidelines.

Education Assistant Secretary Malcolm Garma said schools under Alert Levels 1 and 2 areas may proceed with in-person classes, but LGUs in these areas may also "defer" its implementation as part of the contingency plan and shared responsibility being observed in the gradual reopening of physical classes.