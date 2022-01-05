Photo courtesy of Davao City LGU

DAVAO CITY — More than 80,400 Davao residents who received grocery packs from the city government have donated their gifts to families affected by Typhoon Odette.

Approximately 2 million grocery packs were prepared by the LGU for Davao City residents registered on the Davao QR site. They can either claim or donate it.

The “donate option” was a call initiated by some groups to help Odette survivors before it was implemented by the LGU.

The grocery packs were delivered to multiple areas in Visayas and Mindanao hit by the typhoon.

Almost 98,000 have already claimed their grocery packs from the distribution centers.

Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio reminded Dabawenyos that they can still claim or donate their grocery packs until Jan. 15.

The city information office said that the LGU has extended financial assistance amounting to P9.9 million asied from the in-kind donations.

— Report from Chrislen Bulosan

RELATED VIDEO