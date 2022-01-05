Canadian officials warn of looming tsunami of Covid-19 cases

Watch more on iWantTFC

Almost 43,000 new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus were reported in Canada on Monday, up by more than 17,000 since Christmas day.

The provinces of Quebec and Ontario have the highest number of infections, followed by British Columbia and Alberta. Ontario premier Doug Ford warned that the province faces a tsunami of new Omicron cases in the coming weeks. With this rapid rise, Ford unveiled new targeted and limited restrictions in the province. These include pushing back school reopening by two weeks.

"Omicron spreads like wildfire. It only takes the smallest opportunity to infect and if we do not act, if we don’t do everything possible to get this variant under control, the results could be catastrophic," Ford said.

In Quebec, cases have almost doubled from a little over 8,000 last Christmas to almost 15,300 on January 3. Members of the Canadian Armed Forces have already been deployed to Quebec to help with the vaccination efforts. Meanwhile, BC reported more than 9,000 new infections in the last three days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured workers that there's help from the government if they can’t work due to Covid, as well as for any business affected by lockdowns or restrictions.

Despite the surge in Omicron cases, Toronto residents Jave and Ice Cruz still pushed through with their travel plans to BC after Christmas day. The Filipino couple believes that with existing health protocols, they have enough protection against the new Covid-19 variant.

"Confident naman kami dun sa pagiging double vaccinated tapos ako, dahil nagwo-work sa healthcare, nakakuha agad ako ng booster. Tapos sa airport naman basta naka-mask and wag kang maghahawak-hawak na lang (We’re confident about our being double vaccinated, and then, because I work in healthcare, I've also received the booster. And then at the airport, as long as you're wearing a mask, just don't touch anything)," Ice says.

However, Jave, who used to travel a lot with his wife, asserted that traveling now is not the same as it once was before the pandemic.

"Medyo nakakalungkot kasi imbes na parang makikita mo yung talagang local, ma-experience mo, pero ngayon, parang pag-nagtatravel ka parang limited lang ang makikita mo, especially like yung restrictions ng restaurants, maagang nagsasara. Ngayon, nagmamadali ka kasi the sites are closed (It’s a bit sad now because instead of being able to see the local, experience it, but now, when you're traveling, what you'll see is very limited, like with restrictions in restaurants, they now close early. Now you are always in a hurry because the sites are closed)," Jave shares.