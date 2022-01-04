830 pass radiologic, x-ray technologist board exams

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Tuesday that 786 out of 2,177 passed the Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination, and 44 out of 155 hurdled the X-Ray Technologist Licensure Examination given last December 2021.

Reynalyn Bautista Corpuz of Perpetual Help College of Manila topped the radiologic technologist boards with a 91.00 percent score rating.

Mark Roevin Francia dela Pena of Southeast Asian College (UDMC) meanwhile took 1st place in the x-ray technologist licensure exams with an 86.25 percent score.

Here are the successful examinees.

