Video courtesy of PTV​

Only 8 areas nationwide were under granular lockdown as of Tuesday, the interior department said, adding it expected the restriction to cover more parts of the country as COVID-19 cases climbed.

The 8 lockdown areas are home to 9 households or 17 individuals, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said in a taped meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte that aired on Wednesday.

“Pero ini-expect po natin na within the week ay dadami po iyong granular lockdown areas dahil sa tumataas nating kaso ng COVID,” added Año.

(But we expect that within the week, there will be more lockdown areas because of our increasing COVID cases.)

Malacañang last week nudged local governments to impose granular lockdowns to curb clusters of COVID-19 cases.

"Granular lockdowns can be done on a household, street level, purok level, community level, barangay level or series of barangay. Nasa kamay ninyo po iyan, nasa authority ninyo po iyan mag-granular lockdown kung kinakailangan," said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

(LGUs, impose granular lockdowns if you see an increase or spike in cases... That's in your hands, the authority to roll out granular lockdowns if necessary.)

The Philippines on Tuesday reported 5,434 fresh COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 26.2 percent, the highest since Sep. 15 last year.

