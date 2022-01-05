A health worker checks the blood pressure of minors who received their 2nd dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Tondo in Manila on Dec. 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Around 5.7 million children in the Philippines have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, an official said, as the country sought to curb an uptick in coronavirus infections.

"We are good to report na ang vaccination po natin sa mga minors, particularly ‘yong 12 to 17, eight million na po ang nakakuha ng first dose at 5.7 million ang nakakuha po ng second dose," vaccination chief Carlito Galvez Jr. told President Rodrigo Duterte in a meeting Tuesday that aired on Wednesday.

(Among minors, particularly the 12 to 17-year-olds, 8 million have gotten their first dose and 5.7 million received their second dose.)

Authorities will also "pursue" the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11, Galvez said.

He said he would talk to Philippine ambassador to the US Jose Manuel "Babe" Romualdez to fast-track the delivery of Pfizer shots for this age group.

In total, the Philippines has fully vaccinated at least 50.6 million people.

The country on Tuesday reported 5,434 fresh COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 26.2 percent, the highest since Sep. 15 last year, amid the threat of the omicron variant.