Maintenance personnel conduct disinfection on a train coach at the Philippine National Railway (PNR) Tutuban Station in Manila on April 12, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — At least 56 railway personnel tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) disclosed on Wednesday, even as it assured that train operations were unhampered.

About 1,709 personnel of PNR, LRT1, LRT2 and MRT3 have taken antigen tests since Monday. Out of the total, 345 initially tested positive and were required to take a confirmatory RT-PCR test, said DOTr Undersecretary for Railways Jonathan Batan.

"So far po, 56 po ang confirmed po natin na positive according po to RT-PCR," he said in a televised public briefing.

(So far, 56 were confirmed positive, according to RT-PCR tests.)

The tests will continue throughout the week and coronavirus-hit workers will be quarantined, Batan said.



"Hindi naman po apektado iyong ating operations... Pinanatili po natin sa 70-percent ang maximum capacity po ng ating mga tren at kasabay po niyan ay ang pagpapatupad natin ng mga minimum public health standards," he said.

(Our operations are not affected. We maintained the maximum capacity of our trains at 70 percent, while enforcing our minimum public health standards.)

