'Medyo mababaw': Local execs urge public to 'move on' from illegal PSG vaccination

MANILA - Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian on Tuesday urged the public to "move on" from the illegal vaccination of President Rodrigo Duterte's close-in security against the coronavirus.

"I think let’s start moving on because we've had this discourse for quite sometime. There are more pressing matters which is to try to get these vaccines approved, rolled out," he told ANC's Headstart.

"I do understand the rationale of making sure the President is protected from physical or medical harm. There are certain risks, calculated risk or managed risk, in order to protect the most important individual in the country."

Makati Mayor Abigail Binay, meantime, said the issue "sidetracks the whole purpose of our vaccination program."

"I think it’s really blown out of proportion. Medyo mababaw (It's shallow). We should talk about how effective is Sinopharm. Kasi ako I’m interested on the effect," she said in a separate interview.

"How did the body react to the virus? Might as well use that data because that is an available data. Put it to good use. You use them as part of clinical trial instead of using it as a political issue."

The vaccination of the Presidential Security Group had earned public ire for bypassing state agencies and government's priority list for the inoculation.

Vice President Leni Robredo earlier urged the administration to be transparent about the illegal vaccination as she sought an investigation.

The "rule of law was observed" in the PSG's vaccination, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo insisted as he said the inoculation was the group's "own initiative" and was not government sponsored nor sanctioned.