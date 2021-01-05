Mandaluyong sets aside P200 million for COVID-19 vaccines

Mandaluyong City Hall. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – Mandaluyong City has allotted P200 million for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines that will be given to residents, Mayor Carmelita “Menchie” Abalos said Tuesday.

“Sisikapin po naming na mabigyan ng bakuna ang lahat ng Mandaleños sa oras na magkaroon na ng bakuna kaya’t hinihingi namin ang kooperasyon ng lahat,” Abalos said in a statement.

(We are working to give vaccines to all Mandaleños once a vaccine becomes available, that’s why we’re asking for everyone’s cooperation.)

The Mandaluyong Public Information Office said Abalos formed a committee to oversee the purchase of the vaccines.

Abalos said she directed the chairpersons of the city’s 27 barangays to collect data from residents so the local government would know how many doses it needed to procure.

The local chief executive added that the city government was working on a mobile app that would serve as a registration portal for residents who wish to get vaccinated.

Earlier, the local governments of Manila, Quezon City, San Juan, Parañaque, Makati, Pasig, Valenzuela and Navotas announced that they were allocating funds to acquire COVID-19 vaccine for their constituents.

Metro Manila, home to 12 million people, remains the epicenter of the country’s COVID-19 crisis.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines recorded a total of 478,761 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

