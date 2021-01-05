Gov't execs got COVID-19 vaccines through 'official channels': Ang-See

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/File

MANILA - COVID-19 vaccines used by government officials went through "official channels" and were not fake, a Chinese-Filipino community civic leader said Tuesday.

A Cabinet official had already been inoculated against the coronavirus aside from members of the Presidential Security Group, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año earlier said.

Teresita Ang-See, however, said she does not know if the vaccines used on PSG members were also "official."

"Ang sabi ko 'yung mga naunang bakuna sa government authorities, official channels 'yun, approved 'yun na vaccine. Hindi 'yun peke at hindi 'yun black market. I do not know if the PSG vaccines are among those na official," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(I said the vaccine used on government authorities went through official channels, it's approved, it's not fake, it's not from the black market.)

Ang-See said some 98,000 Chinese workers have been inoculated against the coronavirus despite the fact that government has yet to approve the emergency use of a vaccine candidate.

"Noon pa 'yang October, November lumalabas na 'yang mga vaccination na 'yan. That’s why I also alerted some doctors that I know sa DOH na nakakatakot na unscrupulous black marketeers ang nagbabakuna and if something happens it destroys our confidence in China vaccines especially," she said,

(Reports surfaced in October and November that there are vaccinations. That’s why I also alerted some doctors that I know at DOH it's scary that unscrupulous black marketeers inoculate people and if something happens it destroys our confidence in China vaccines especially.)

"Marami na silang attempt to really find out kasi wala naman kaming source of information whether it’s true or not but we just wanted to caution."

(The DOH has had many attempts to really find out because we have no source of information whether it’s true or not but we just wanted to caution.)

The Chinese-Filipino civic leader said the inoculation of Chinese workers was "unlawful," but that she agrees with Malacañang that it was "good" that they have protection against the virus.

"I agree with Sec. Harry Roque na buti nga protected sila kasi (that it's good they're protected because) we don’t have any control as far as they are concerned. Sabi ko nga mabuti na they are resourceful, ingat lang na hindi peke ang vaccines. It will create more harm," she said.

(I said it's good they are resourceful, they should just be careful that the vaccines aren't fake or it will create more harm.)

"My emphasis is it’s still unlawful that's why the government has to review, i-review ang polisiya ninyo (review its policies)."

She cited as an example Chinese traditional medicine that were approved later in the Philippines compared with Singapore, Korea, and Japan.

"Before November, raid tayo nang raid. Kino-confiscate 'yang herbal medicine na 'yan. Sabi ko, kung nakakatulong sa Chinese nationals 'yan why are you confiscating them?" she said.

(Before November, we confiscated these herbal medicines. I said, if it helps Chinese nationals, why why are you confiscating them?)