Duterte threatens to sack airport personnel allegedly letting travelers easily enter PH

Passengers arriving at the NAIA Terminal 1 in Parañaque City wear face masks as a precaution on January 23, 2020.

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday threatened to sack airport personnel supposedly letting travelers easily enter the Philippines despite strict health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Itong mga taga-airport, hindi ba ninyo nahalata na lahat ng immigration personnel diyan … at marami pang iba ang na-dismiss sa trabaho. Gusto niyo ulitin ko 'yan?" he said in a public briefing in Davao City.

(These airport personnel, haven't you noticed that all immigration personnel there … and many others were dismissed. Do you want me to do it again?)

He did not identify the officials allegedly involved in the scheme but said he will replace and assign officials who fail to have international travelers undergo quarantine.

"Just one incident. Tapos kayong lahat (You're all finished)," he warned.

Last December, Duterte made public the identities of immigration officials allegedly involved in the so-called "pastillas" bribery scheme that allowed the unimpeded entry of Chinese tourists into the country.

He said the scheme was "vast" at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, where he alleged that "almost all" immigration officials assigned were being bribed.

