DOH says COVID-19 vaccines may be delivered to PH by February

MANILA (UPDATE) - Vaccines for the novel coronavirus may be delivered to the Philippines by February, a Department of Health official (DOH) said Tuesday.

"Kanina lang po sa IATF meeting na isinagawa, nagbigay na po ng updates ang ating vaccine czar, si Sec. Galvez, na as early as February, may mga darating na pong deliveries sa atin na mga bakuna," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(In the IATF meeting earlier, vaccine czar Sec. Galvez said COVID-19 vaccines may be delivered to the country as early as February.)

Vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, meanwhile, are expected to arrive by the middle of 2021.

"Yung mga Pfizer, Moderna, darating ho 'yan mga middle of the year. Ito hong mauuna, these will be coming from other manufacturers but these will be two types of vaccines na mauuna po," Vergeire said without divulging from which countries the earlier deliveries will come from.

(Vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, these will arrive around the middle of the year. Those which will be delivered earlier, these will be coming from other manufacturers but these will be two types of vaccines.)

Vergeire said Galvez will share more information about the vaccines in a press conference scheduled Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Vergeire said DOH will launch an information campaign for the COVID-19 vaccine, and why it is important for people to get vaccinated.

She said they will start with a town hall with doctors and health experts, while also preparing materials that will be given to the public.

"Bibigyan din po natin sila ng information kung gaano kahalaga ang bakunang ito," Vergeire said.

(We will give them information on how important this vaccine is.)

"While we do this town hall, magpapalabas na ho tayo ng impormasyon ukol dito para naman ho sa public (we will also release information about the vaccines to the public). We are trying to finalize materials which will cater to different audiences," she added.

A recent study conducted by the OCTA Group showed that only 25 percent of Metro Manila residents are willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The remaining 75 percent of respondents are mostly undecided (47 percent) or unwilling to be vaccinated (28 percent).

Among socio-economic classes, those in classes ABC were more willing to be vaccinated. Meanwhile, a third of those unwilling to be vaccinated were from class E. More than half of class ABC are also undecided or “can’t say” if they will have themselves vaccinated.