Another drug maker to seek PH COVID-19 vaccine approval this week: Palace

MANILA — A second Western company will seek emergency use authorization (EUA) for its novel coronavirus vaccine in the Philippines this week, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

"Right now we are expecting in a day or two, I believe another western company will apply for an EUA,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque told reporters in an online briefing.

"Let’s hope that they will," he added.

The official said his information came from Food and Drug Administration chief Eric Domingo and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez.

So far, US-based Pfizer is the only pharmaceutical firm to seek a Philippine EUA, which would allow a vaccine's use here after 21 days of review by the local drug regulator.

The Philippines expects to get its supply of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by the second quarter of this year.

The first vaccine that the country might use is from China's Sinovac Biotech, Galvez earlier said.

Sinovac and another Chinese firm, Sinopharm, will seek EUAs in the Philippines "sometime this week," Philippine Ambassador to China Chito Sta. Romana said on Monday.

Some members of President Rodrigo Duterte's security team earlier received shots of the Sinopharm vaccine, officials said. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the vaccines were smuggled but added the inoculation was justified.