All quarantine facilities 'clean, orderly,' says official after complaints

Guests undergo assessment at the triage during their arrival at Quest Hotel in Clark, Pampanga on Sept. 29, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— All COVID-19 quarantine facilities in the country are "clean and orderly", an official said on Tuesday, following a report that some travelers who entered the country were recently dumped in a dilapidated facility.

Some 100 foreigners and Filipinos who arrived in the country last week were allegedly quarantined at a hotel in Batangas with no running water, internet communication, and proper facilities for their quarantine, a member of the group said.

"Ina-assure po natin ang ating mga kababayan na ang lahat ng accredited hotels ay malinis, maayos," said testing czar Vince Dizon.

"Kung meron pong mga problemang nararanasan ang ating mga kababayan ngayon, sana po i-report n'yo lang ito at tutulungan po natin kayo," he told reporters in an online briefing.

(We assure our compatriots that all accredited hotels are clean and orderly. If our compatriots are experiencing problems, I hope they report this and we will help you.)

Watch more in iWantTFC

The government has accredited 120 hotels for quarantine. The state shoulders accommodation expenses in the 2- and 3-star hotels, while those with a higher rating are paid for by those undergoing quarantine, said Dizon.

The Philippines has restricted travel from 21 territories until Jan. 15 to stop the spread of a new, more infectious coronavirus variant first detected in the UK. Travelers from these areas are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine, Dizon said.

A total of 3,684 travelers have arrived from these areas from Dec. 22 to Jan. 3, and 74 of them tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Philippines has run 6.8 million coronavirus tests since last year. Dizon said he was "very confident" that the government could meet its target of 10 million tests in the first quarter 2021.

Video courtesy of PTV