50 PMA cadets, food handlers test positive for COVID-19

MANILA - Some 50 cadets and food handlers at the Philippine Military Academy have tested positive for COVID-19, the Armed Forces said Tuesday.

AFP spokesman Major Gen. Edgard Arevalo said an investigation showed that food handlers brought the coronavirus to the country's premier military academy for Filipinos.

"Ayon sa kanilang pagsusuri, ang mga food handler actually ang siyang nakapagdala ng virus at naka-break ng COVID-19 bubble d'yan sa loob ng akademiya. Kung kaya nga po doble ang ating ginagawang pagiingat," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Based on their investigation, the food handlers were the ones who brought the virus and broke the academy's COVID-19 bubble. That's why we're doubling our efforts.)

All 50 are asymptomatic and have been placed under isolation, he said.

"Nais nating kalmahin ang loob ng mga magulang ng mga kadete. Ginagawa po ng pamunuan ng academy ang lahat ng stringent measures at health protocol na kailangan gawin kagaya ng detection, isolation, treatment bago i-reintegrate sila ulit sa cadet corps."

(We would like to assure cadets' parents, the academy's management is doing all stringent measures at health protocol such as detection, isolation, treatment before a cadet is reintegrated.)

Placing the academy under lockdown is "likely," Arevalo said.

"It’s likely na maging ganun kung lalaki pa itong bilang na ito," he said.

(It's likely it will come to that if the number of cases increase.)

"Ayon kay (PMA Superintendent) Gen. (Ferdinand) Cartojano isolation muna ang ginawa and even before this pandemic, kung maalala natin 'yung important events sa Academy na pinagtitipunan…inalis na muna natin lahat. Very small group if at all ang pinapayagan upang mapreserve nga ang health security bubble."

(According to Gen. Cartojano, the cadets were isolated and even before the pandemic we can recall that the academy's important events were postponed. Only very small groups, if at all, were allowed to preserve the health security bubble.)