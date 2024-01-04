PNP warns public vs. sharing unverified information



MANILA - The Philippine National Police said it is conducting “intensified cyber patrolling” operations to identify the source of a viral video alleging that generals of the PNP and Armed Forces of the Philippines are “convincing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to resign.”

“Ang inyong pambansang pulisya ay nagsasagawa ng intensified cyber patrolling upang matukoy kung sino ang source at origin ng nagpapakalat ng ganitong klase ng online posts. Ito ay para na rin sa security and safety ng ating mga kababayan na pwedeng maloko na maishare ang ganitong posts to attain followers,” PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said in a press briefing at Camp Crame, Quezon City on Thursday.

“Ang ating CPNP ay nagbigay na ng utos sa ating Anti-Cybercrime Group and other regional directors and field commanders to intensify the conduct of cyberpatrolling, and to validate all videos circulating on social media, kasama na ito,” she added.

The video, which has garnered 88,000 views and 1,100 comments on YouTube, showed pictures of Marcos, PNP chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr., and AFP chief General Romeo Brawner Jr.

Fajardo cautioned the public against believing and sharing unverified news.

“Nakikiusap tayo sa ating mga kababayan na mag-ingat tayo sa pagpopost at pagshishare ng mga unverified information sa ating respective social media accounts. Maging responsible po tayong lahat dahil maaari tayong maharap sa iba’t ibang kaso for spreading unverified and fake news,” the PNP official reminded the public.

She added that those proven to be spreading fake or unverified information may be charged for violation of cybercrime laws.

“Once maidentify namin kayo, we will file appropriate charges once matukoy kung sino ang nagpapakalat ng fake news using the picture of our CPNP,” Fajardo said.

“Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code or the unlawful use of means and publication and unlawful utterances—any person who by means of printing, lithography or any other means of publication shall public or cause to be published as news any false news which may endanger the public order or cause damage to the interest and credit of the State will be liable under this law in relation to RA 10175 or the Cybercrime Act of 2012,” she explained.

Fajardo also said there is no truth to allegations of a destabilization plot by some retired generals.

“On the issue of destabilization, wala pa tayong namomonitor na ganito, subalit patuloy tayong nagbabantay at nagvavalidate ng information in close coordination with the AFP,” she said.

“Nirerespeto natin ang pananaw ng ating mga kababayan, kabilang na ang mag retiradong miyembro ng PNP at AFP… Subalit ang pakiusap natin, huwag na sana nilang idamay ang inyong pambansang pulisya. Ang PNP ay nakafocus para makapagbigay ng serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan, at magpapatuloy iyan gaya ng lagi na nating ginagawa,” she added.

Fajardo stressed that the PNP remains “apolitical, intact, solid and professional.”

“We will always uphold the Constitution and obey legal orders of the duly-constituted authorities,” the PNP official said.