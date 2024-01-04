Philippines says 27,000 villages cleared of drug menace

The Philippines has cleared more than 27,000 barangays of narcotics, with law enforcers seizing P10.41 billion worth of illegal drugs from January to December 2023, Malacanang said Thursday.

A Philippine National Police report said law enforcers conducted over 44,000 anti-illegal drug operations and arrested 56,495 suspects.

Government authorities said 27,968 barangays were cleared of illegal drugs, with 23 provinces, 447 municipalities, and 43 cities establishing their respective community-based drug rehabilitation programs (CBDRPs) as of December 27, 2023. The report said 50 provinces, 1,160 municipalities, and 30 cities have functional Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (ADACs) implementing anti-drug priorities at the local level.



In addition, 74 established in-patient treatment and rehabilitation facilities were also put up.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said he would take a different approach on the war on drugs after his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, saw thousands of suspects killed in six years of anti-illegal drug operations.

An ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group report earlier showed a total of 7,009 drug-related deaths were reported in the past 6 years of the Duterte administration during the execution of its drug war, with Bulacan topping all the areas nationwide in terms of death count.

The 7,009 was broken down as follows:

4,780 (68.20 percent) were killed in operations conducted by law-enforcement agencies

1,949 (27.81 percent) were killed by unidentified suspects

280 (3.99 percent) were bodies dumped in public places

"The number of drug-related deaths reported was highest during the first year of the Duterte administration, or from July 2016 to June 2017. ABS-CBN News monitored 3,581 drug-related fatalities during this period," the researchers said.

"This translates to an average of nearly 300 alleged drug suspects killed per month over the 12-month period," they noted.

Marcos earlier said illegal drugs remained the source of "much criminality in the Philippines", with drug syndicates growing "stronger, wealthier and more influential." He said he would focus on reeducation and dismantling drug rings.

“We have taken enforcement as far as we can. Now, it is time to look at actually going after dismantling these syndicates,” Marcos said.

“Further back to that process is also… the process of reeducation, of explaining especially to our young people what the damage — what the potential damage is to their lives should they be involved in this way, not only as users, not only as addicts, but also as dealers and operators of these syndicates,” he added.

Malacanang said the recent government successes under President Marcos’s new approach to address illegal drugs focused on rehabilitation, reintegration, and preventive education programs specifically for the youth.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government, in partnership with other national government agencies, local government units, the private sector, faith-based and civil society organizations, launched the Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Iwasan (BIDA) Program in November 2022.

The Dangerous Drugs Board, on the other hand, continues to implement the Barangay Drug Clearing Program (BDCP), with the goal of attaining 100 percent drug-free/drug-cleared barangays by 2028.