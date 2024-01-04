PH, US hold joint maritime training in West PH Sea

The Philippine Navy's BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (PS-15) joins the 2nd iteration of the AFP-USINDOPACOM Maritime Cooperative Activity in West Philippine Sea on January 3-4, 2024. AFP photo/handout

MANILA - The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) completed their second Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) on Thursday.

According to the AFP, among the activities done during the second day of the joint maritime exercise was the cross-deck maneuvers or personnel transfers, which demonstrates the competencies of both naval forces.

"It also emphasized the ability of the AFP and USINDOPACOM to work seamlessly together, highlighting their expertise and readiness," AFP added.

The Philippines deployed the BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (PS-15), BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS-16), and AW109 helicopter, while the US deployed its Carrier Strike Group-1, led by the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN70).

"The maritime cooperative activity included exercises that allowed for the exchange of best practices. This improved the proficiency of both armed forces in responding to potential threats in the maritime domain," General Romeo S. Brawner Jr., AFP Chief of Staff, also said.

CHINA RELEASES VIDEO OF LIVE FIRE DRILLS

China on Thursday also showcased its fighter jets firing missiles in the South China Sea, while the US and the Philippines were holding their joint military exercises.

The drills follow tense standoffs between Beijing and Manila in disputed reefs that saw vessels from the two countries collide and Chinese ships blast water cannon at Philippine boats.

China last month voiced growing frustration and anger at the Philippines' unexpectedly bold tactics, warning its neighbor to exercise "caution".

And footage shared by state broadcaster CCTV and the Chinese military on Thursday showed what they called "live fire drills" taking place over the sea.

One video, shared by the Chinese military's Southern Theatre Command, showed jets taking off and firing missiles that then struck targets.

Neither state media nor the military said when the footage was taken, only that it took place recently.

But its release came a day after China announced a deployment of its navy and air force in the South China Sea on Wednesday and Thursday.

- with a report from Agence France-Presse