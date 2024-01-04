MMDA resumes busway operations; QC kagawad apprehended

MANILA – Several motorists, including a Quezon City village official, were apprehended by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Thursday for using the EDSA Bus Lane.

The village official from Barangay San Antonio said he just used a small portion of the busway in Cubao to overtake.

“May finallowup ako sa mga illegal obstruction, eh nagmamadali ako, may kausap ako,” he said.

“Kung umo-overtake ka sa gilid-gilid, baka kako hindi masama?” he added.

Another violator, a construction worker, was in tears, appealing that he was in a rush to address the concerns of his relative who was involved in a road crash in Caloocan City.

“Dadalhin ko ‘yong perang pambili ng gamot,” he said. “Nanginginig nga po ako kasi tumawag lang po [ang pamangkin ko] kasi wala naman siyang nanay.”

Gabriel Go, officer-in-charge of MMDA-Special Operations Group-Strike Force, said enforcers will be strict in “intensified” operations to clear the busway.

“Sa dami po kasi ng nagba-violate, we already heard so many reasons,” Go said.

“Kung lahat po ito pagbibigyan natin, there’s no sense sa pagpapatupad nitong batas natin. Kung pagbibigyan po namin kayo, lahat po ‘yan pagbibigyan natin,” he said.

Vehicles that are allowed to use the busway are buses authorized by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to ply EDSA, on-duty emergency vehicles like fire trucks, ambulances, and police vehicles.

Service vehicles that are directly involved in the maintenance, construction, and security within the EDSA busway are also allowed.

The President, Vice President, Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, as well as the Chief Justice are permitted to use the lane as well.

An MMDA regulation set the following fines for violators of the exclusive bus lane:

First offense - P5,000

Second offense - P10,000 plus one-month suspension of driver’s license and mandatory road safety seminar

Third offense - P20,000 plus one-year suspension of driver’s license

Fourth offense - P30,000 plus recommendation to LTO for revocation of driver’s license

“Ang goal natin is not only to apprehend. Ang main goal natin dito is to instill the self-discipline sa ating mga motorista dahil unang-una, napaka-delikado po ng busway natin dahil ang lalaki po ng mga bus natin eh,” Go said.