MANILA — The Department of Justice has filed a motion for reconsideration before the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 40 to seek the reversal of the granting of bail to the six suspects in the case of missing sabungeros.

“We filed a motion for reconsideration on the grant of bail dahil po sa tinign namin hindi po tama na nabigyan po sila ng bail and nakalabas po sila sa kulungan,” DOJ Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said.

Clavano reiterated there was strong evidence against the suspects.

“We think we have a strong case and yun naman po yung ano no, yung pinaka-bone of contention nung motion for bail or petition for bail, which is to determine the strength of evidence of the prosecution at this point,” he said.

Clavano said the department would set another meeting with the families of the missing sabungeros to update them on the kidnapping and serious illegal detention cases of the suspects.

The case of the missing sabungeros was earlier linked to match-fixing speculations. A Senate investigation had found the players were suspected of sabotaging their roosters so they would lose, while secretly betting on their opponents.

Filipinos from all walks of life wager millions of pesos on matches every week between roosters who fight to the death with razor-sharp metal spurs tied to their legs.

The sport, banned in many other countries, survived coronavirus pandemic restrictions by going online, drawing many more bettors who use their mobile phones to place wagers.

