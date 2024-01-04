Clearing ops held along Traslacion route in Manila

The carriage bearing the Black Nazarene returns to the Quiapo Church after a 22-hour long procession, Jan. 10, 2018. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Several days before the return of the Traslacion, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Manila local government joined forces Thursday in conducting clearing operations along the Black Nazarene procession route in Quiapo.

The clearing operations team first targeted Carlos Palanca Street, where tuktuks and tricycles obstructed both sides of the road. The vehicles were loaded onto MMDA trucks for impounding, with a fee ranging from P1,500 to P2,000.

"Jomar", the owner of a tricycle that had been parked on the side of the road due to alleged mechanical issues, protested against the impounding.

“Hindi puwedeng arbor arbor na naman, nahuli na naman yung isa sa amin eh” Jomar told MMDA personnel.

Wilson Chan, Chief of Operation of the Manila Traffic Parking Bureau, pointed out that Carlos Palanca Street is part of the Mabuhay lanes and should not be used for parking vehicles.

“Ilang beses na po namin ino-operate ito, pinapakiusapan lagi natin sila, so ito na naman makikita mo andito na naman. Mas maganda ipakita natin sa kanila seryoso tayo," Chan said.

"Babalik-balikan natin ito. Kahapon ilang beses kami bumalik, 2 to 3 times pabalik-balik kami para lang ma-sure natin na wala po mga vehicles na naka-park," he said.

According to Victor Nuñez, director for traffic enforcement of the MMDA, they will clean all Traslacion routes to ensure that there will be no obstruction during the Black Nazarene procession.

“Marami kami tow trucks, lahat ito ihahatak at yung iba po na nakakuha ng permit papaalisin namin. Umiikot na rin po ang LGU ng Manila pati yung MTPB” Nuñez said.

The MMDA will no longer give warnings before conducting clearing operations.

“Alam naman ho natin na since last year pinaigting natin yung operasyon along sa Mabuhay lanes, hindi na kailangan ng notice,” Nuñez said.

Aside from illegally parked vehicles, the MMDA clearing operations team also removed and confiscated all obstructions on sidewalks and roads, such as vendors' belongings, tables, and chairs in eateries.

A man even got into a scuffle with MMDA personnel after they confiscated his metal clothesline that was blocking the sidewalk.

“Ginutter ko na, hindi naman nakakaabala. Sampayan ko yan eh, huwag naman basta-basta. Puwde naman magsalita sa tao,” the man complained.



The MMDA also demolished a makeshift structure on the sidewalk of Arlegui St. It was owned by Myrna Yunting, a street sweeper who had been living in the structure for almost 13 years.

“Kahala na yung chairman namin dito sa arlegui kung saan kami palilipatin, kung dito ba o dapat sa ba sa kalye. Bahala na ang gobyerno sa amin kung bibigyan kami ng tirahan,” Yunting said.

The MMDA said it would deploy 850 traffic enforcers for the Traslacion, including personnel from the road emergency group, public safety, and street sweepers.