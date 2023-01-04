Liquor ban imposed from Jan. 7 to 9

The City of Manila on Wednesday announced the suspension of classes and government work in its jurisdiction on Jan. 9 to give way to activities related to the Black Nazarene.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan signed Executive Order No. 1 declaring the “suspension of classes in all levels and local government work in the City of Manila on Monday, January 9, 2023.”

Although the traditional transport of the image of the Black Nazarene, or the Traslacion, is still suspended, the city government decided to suspend classes and local government work “in order to not unduly crown the city for purposes not specific to the 09 January 2023 religious activities.”

The city government also said the class and work suspensions are to provide both parents and students the opportunity to participate in religious activities on that day.

Suspension of work in national government offices and private offices are also encouraged “for the welfare of their employees in the absence of any declaration from the Office of the President.”

Lacuna also issued Executive Order No. 2, which prohibits the sale of alcoholic beverages "in the areas covered by the parish of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene" from Jan. 7 to 9.

