Airport authorities monitor passengers at NAIA Terminal 1 in Parañaque City against the threat of COVID-19 on Jan. 22, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A former health secretary on Wednesday thumbed down a proposal to enforce stricter travel restrictions on arrivals from China.

China is experiencing a new wave of coronavirus infections after it ditched its zero-COVID-19 policy in December.

"I believe the response that we have is enough," Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin told ANC's "Headstart".

"We have to be more concerned how do we live with COVID. It has transformed into an opportunistic infection.

"Usually those who are immunocompromised are those greatly affected. So, how do we manage that in our country, I believe that's the higher concern to have," she added.

Dr. Tony Leachon, a former adviser of the country's coronavirus task force, has said the Philippines should screen travelers from China for COVID-19.

Around a dozen countries have imposed fresh travel rules in response to the supposed lack of adequate and transparent data from China and concerns that the heavy caseload could give birth to new variants.

But Beijing called the mounting international restrictions on travelers from its territory "unacceptable".

"This lacks scientific basis and some practices are unacceptable," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

She warned that China could "take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity".

For former Health Secretary Esperanza Cabral, the situation requires a balancing act, saying there is a risk both ways should COVID-19 curbs be imposed or not.

"At the moment, I can say that we are in a better place than we were say in early 2020 when we didn’t know too much about COVID," she also told "Headstart".

"At the moment, we do know quite a bit about how to take care of COVID patients," she said.

But Garin noted that a China-like surge could happen in the Philippines.

"The Philippines, I'm sorry to say this, many of us are under-vaccinated because the booster doses is actually the third dose," she said.

"If we continue refusing that fact that we have a poor vaccination coverage, the fears that we are saying about China is actually more possible to happen in the PH."

As of January 3, only 21.1 million Filipinos have received their first boosters. More than 73.7 million have already completed their primary series vaccination.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse