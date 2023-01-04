A driver waits for passengers to get on the bus as commuters take advantage of free bus rides at the Nepa Q Mart Carousel Bus Station on Dec. 19, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The 2023 national budget allocates funds for free rides, which may return this year, a Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) official said on Wednesday.

The Department of Transportation is drafting guidelines for the free rides, said LTFRB technical division head Joel Bolano.

"May nakalaan namang budget para rito kaya lang sa ngayon fina-finalize pa ang guidelines ng department... Pero tama kayo, baka maibalik ang free ride kaya lang kung paano ito i-implement, wala pa tayong guidelines," Bolano said during a public briefing.

(There is a budget for this but its guidelines are still being finalized. Free rides could return this year but its implementation would depend on the guidelines.)

Sen. Sonny Angara earlier said some P2.16 billion was allotted for the program, lower than the P12 billion that the DOTr requested.

Authorities have yet to determine which areas will be covered by the free rides given the limited budget, said Bolano.

"Magiging dependent ito kung saan aabutin nito (budget), kung Metro Manila lang ba o kung isasama 'yung ibang original offices natin, probinsya," he said.

(It would depend on how much the budget could cover, if it's just Metro Manila or if we will include our other offices in the province.)

"Antayin na lang natin ang guidelines na ilalabas ng ating Department of Transportation," he added.

(Let us wait for the guidelines that will be released by the DOTr.)

The EDSA Bus Carousel had been free of charge since November 2020, when the government subsidized fares for passengers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The busway started charging fares again this week.

The government had paid around P10 million to P12 million daily for concessionaires to run 600 to 700 buses, which ferried about 400,000 passengers.