DOJ prosecutors indict 6 alleged rebels for murder, terrorism

MANILA — Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors have indicted 6 alleged rebels for murder and terrorism over an encounter with soldiers in Batangas in July last year which led to the death of a 9-year-old civilian and the injury of a soldier, the agency said Wednesday.

Those who will be charged before the Regional Trial Court of Batangas include Isagani Isita, Junalice Arante-Isita, Mariano Bico and Gilbert Orr who all go by different aliases and 2 more persons only known by their aliases, according to a a press briefer from the DOJ.

They were supposedly identified as members of the Sub-Regional Military Area-4C, Southern Tagalog Regional Party Committee of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) who figured in an encounter with members of the Philippine Army on July 18, 2022 in Sito Amatong, Barangay Ginhawa in Taysan, Batangas.

The 6 allegedly carried shotguns, M16 rifles and long high-powered firearms, bullets and improvised blasting machine and fired at the soldiers who were conducting a focused military operation in the area.

As a result, a soldier was injured and a 9-year-old civilian bystander died.

“After evaluation of the evidence, the Panel of Prosecutors found sufficient evidence to hold respondents for trial. While it may appear that the murder victim was not the direct target of herein respondents and was just caught in the line of fire when the respondents fired upon the members of the Philippine Army, her death clearly was the result of the unlawful acts perpetrated by the respondents,” the press briefer said, citing a Dec. 27, 2022 resolution recommending prosecution for murder.

The panel of prosecutors also found probable cause to charge the alleged rebels with terrorism for violating section 4(a) and 4(d) of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

Section 4(a) punishes engaging in acts intended to cause death or serious bodily injury or to endanger a person’s life, while section 4(d) considers as terrorism the possession, supply or use of weapons, explosives, or biological, nuclear, radiological or chemical weapons if the purpose is to intimidate the public, create an atmosphere of fear, seriously destabilize the fundamental political, economic or social structures of the country, or create a public emergency or undermine public safety.

“Clearly, respondents’ use of high-powered firearms seriously endangered the lives of the members of the Philippine Army and consummated in injury and death,” the DOJ said.

“Further, the said weapons were intended to cause a disproportionate amount of damage or harm of sufficient magnitude. The acts of respondents were calculated to seriously undermine public safety and to create an atmosphere of fear,” it added.

The DOJ has yet to release a full copy of the resolution.