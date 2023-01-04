Fireworks light up the Makati-Mandaluyong skyline as Filipinos welcome the New Year as seen from Barangay Kaunlaran, Quezon City on Jan. 1, 2023. Local government units were urged to set up community fireworks display to lessen injuries and address the health hazards of firecracker use. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The number of fireworks-related injuries in the country has risen to 277, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

According to the agency, 15 new firecracker blast injuries were recorded in DOH sentinel hospitals from Jan. 3 to 4.

The latest figure is 49 percent higher compared to what was reported in the same period last year.

The country tallied 186 fireworks-related injuries from Dec. 21 to Jan. 4 in 2021.

"Mula kahapon, Jan. 3, labinlima (15) ang naitalang bagong kaso ng fireworks-related injury mula sa 61 na DOH sentinel hospitals," the DOH said in a statement.

"Sa kasalukuyan, ang kabuuang bilang ng mga kaso ng pinsala dulot ng paputok ay nasa dalawandaan at pitumpu't pito (277) na mas mataas ng apatnapu't siyam na porsyento (49%) kumpara sa naitala noong nakaraang taon sa sakop na petsa," it added.

The DOH's latest surveillance report showed that 132 or 48 percent of fireworks-related injuries occurred in Metro Manila.

The capital region is followed by Western Visayas (33), Ilocos Region (25), Central Luzon (23) and Calabarzon (15).

Most of the victims or 220 cases were male, according to the report.

Fifty-five percent or 151 cases occurred in the street while 115 or 42 percent occurred at home.

The DOH said 25 cases or 9 percent were hospitalized, while 2 cases or 1 percent were referred to other hospitals for further management.

The top 5 anatomical location of injuries are hands (99), eyes (78), head (37), legs (35) and forearms or arms (32), the report revealed.

Meanwhile, the most common cause of injury are kwitis (57), boga (33), 5-star (22) and fountain (16).



A case of stray bullet injury was reported in Metro Manila.

No death was reported due to injuries from fireworks, the DOH said.

