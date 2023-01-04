People wear face masks inside a train in Beijing, China, Jan. 3, 2023. Scientists have warned China that the country will face multiple waves of COVID-19 infections as the omicron variant mutates to spread faster and evade immunity. According to virologist Shan-Lu Liu from Ohio State University in the USA, reinfection rates would rise as vaccine protection dwindled. People from Beijing, Shanghai and Wuhan have returned to work as restrictions have been lifted and as China attempts to recover its economy. Mark Cristino, EPA-EFE

BEIJING, China — The COVID-19 situation in China is “under control” as the situation in the country where the virus began “seems to be normalizing," Philippine Ambassador Jaime Florcruz said on Wednesday, before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s series of bilateral meetings here.

“Mukha namang under control,” Florcruz told reporters when asked about the severity of COVID-19 cases in China while the head of the Philippines is here for a state visit.

“Napansin ko kagabi sa traffic along the way mula sa airport, ang daming kotse so mukhang nagnonormalize na. Parang nagpeak na yung spread at nagbabalikan na yung tao sa labas,” he said.

Florcruz, who the President named as ambassador to China in November 2022, said he has yet to receive data as to how many Filipinos in China have contracted the virus since Asia’s largest economy eased its pandemic restrictions last month, a move which prompted a surge of new cases here.

While mobility in China has increased, the government has yet to allow mass gatherings, which is why Marcos Jr. would not be meeting the Filipino community here during his state visit.

"Disappointed din sila at kahit papaano sana ay makibahagi sila sa bisitang ito,” Florcruz said.

“Special po ang sitwasyon natin. Naiintindihan nila na maiksi lang ang bisita, maraming mga protocols na kailangang sundin kaya naiintindihan naman ng ating komunidad dito,” he said.

The Philippine Ambassador to China reminded the Filipino community here to continuously observe health protocols to avoid contracting the virus.

“Advised pa rin sila na magmask at kung may symptoms, magstay home. Huwag unnecessarily pupunta sa ospital lahat unless severe symptoms lang,” he said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier said the President's visit to China was too important to be postponed.

