MANILA — A businessman was shot dead outside the municipal hall of Rosario, Batangas on Tuesday, local police said.

Authorities identified the victim as Anselmo Javier Jr., 44, a resident of Barangay Bayawang of the said town.

Rosario Police records show that Javier was inside his vehicle parked outside the municipal hall when he was shot several times by a yet unidentified gunman at around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses said the shooter, who was wearing a helmet and raincoat fled towards San Juan, Batangas after committing the crime.

Javier was rushed to the Sto. Rosario Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police recovered from the crime scene 8 cartridge cases believed to be from a caliber .45 pistol.

Authorities have also obtained surveillance footage from cameras near the crime scene for further investigation.

As of writing, the police have yet to determine the motive and identify the suspects behind the shooting.

— Report from Arnell Ozaeta