PNP chief Carlos tests positive for COVID-19

Police Gen. Dionardo Carlos during the change of command ceremony in Camp Crame on Friday. Screegrab

MANILA -- Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos has tested positive for COVID-19, he said Tuesday.

The country's top cop said he and his close-in security and staff underwent RT-PCR testing on Sunday evening after a staff of the 'White House'--the official residence of the PNP chief--reported experiencing fever and chills.

Carlos said he, his driver, and an aid who were with him in a van on Sunday morning, have tested positive for the virus.

"I experienced fever, chills and body sweats Sunday evening but come Monday 03Jan22, only lower back pain remains," Carlos said in a statement.

He said his latest body temperature is at 37.1 degrees Celsius. He said he has no cough and is taking a flu medication.

The cop said Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has advised him to rest.

As of Tuesday, the PNP has 164 active COVID-19 cases among its personnel. It said that 107 new infections were reported during the day.

A total of 42,370 confirmed coronavirus infections among PNP personnel have already been recorded.

- report from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO