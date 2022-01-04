Ping Lacson in isolation after exposure to COVID-19

MANILA - Presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said on Tuesday he is in isolation after being exposed to COVID-19.

In a tweet, Lacson said he had a sore throat, one of COVID-19's symptoms. He added that many of his relatives and friends tested positive for the disease and that he was waiting for his own coronavirus test result.

"Swabbers must be very busy. Been waiting since we called this morning," he said.

The senator added that he's had three shots of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

"While definitely unintended, daily infection reports must be much less than what they actually are on the ground," he added.

Lacson made no mention as to how this would affect his presidential campaign for the 2022 elections.

Another presidential candidate, Vice President Leni Robredo, said last week she was in quarantine after getting exposed to COVID-19.