Residents receive their Covid-19 booster shots at the FilOil Arena as the City of San Juan resumes its vaccination for its residents on Jan. 3, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — Mobility restrictions for unvaccinated people in Metro Manila are just temporary, an official said on Tuesday, after some groups expressed rights concerns over the policy.

The Metro Manila Council (MMC) in a resolution on Monday agreed on stay-at-home orders for people who have yet to receive or complete their COVID-19 shots.

The resolution “shall be enforced and in effect while the COVID-19 alert level in the NCR is Alert Level 3 or higher, and shall automatically be lifted once Alert Level 2 or lower is declared,” said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos.

“Ibig sabihin, pansamantala lang ito habang talagang rumaragasa ang kaso ngayon,” he said in a televised public briefing. “Kung titingnan mo, ito’y para proteksyunan pa ang ating hindi bakunado dahil talagang apektado po sila rito.”

(This means this is just temporary while cases are spiking. This is to protect the unvaccinated because they are ones who are most affected here.)

Abalos also clarified that the MMC has no law-making power. Its resolution is a “manifestation” that the local government units will come up with their own ordinances, he said.

“Pero mabilis na lang po ito dahil may template na po kami,” added the official.

(But that will be quick since we already have a template.)

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said he “fully supports” the move.

“This is the common good. Hindi natin puwedeng i-lock down parati iyong mga lugar natin kasi iyong economy natin, talagang we will have a hard time,” he said in the same briefing.

“I believe this is the way we should move all over the country. Iyong [hindi] bakunado, it’s not that we are depriving them of their rights to movement; we are protecting them from getting infected,” added the official

(We cannot always lock down our areas because our economy will have a hard time... With the unvaccinated, it’s not that we are depriving them of their rights to movement; we are protecting them from getting infected.)

Video courtesy of PTV

The Commission on Human Rights on Monday said there are “valid justifications” in curbing the freedom of movement, “especially during national emergencies, such as the present pandemic.”

But it stressed that this policy “must be legal, necessary, proportional, and non-discriminatory as detailed under the Siracusa Principles.”

Gabriela party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas, meanwhile, urged Metro Manila mayors to conduct mass testing instead of restricting the movement of unvaccinated people.

"Vaccinated individuals can be carriers of the virus and can still test positive for COVID-19. Kaya hindi sapat itong 'No Vaxx, No Labas' policy na ipapatupad sa NCR (That's why the 'No Vaxx, No Labas' policy in NCR is not enough)," she said in a statement.

DON'T 'COERCE' FILIPINOS

Meanwhile, Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman and vice presidential hopeful Walden Bello on Tuesday opposed the “no vaxx, no labas” policy in the country’s capital region.

De Guzman said instead of “coercing” Filipinos, the national government should fast track and widen the vaccination drive in the country.

The labor leader proposed to give incentives and paid leaves to workers willing to get vaccinated and have door-to-door vaccination drives.

“Ang muling pagsirit ng mga kaso ng COVID-19 ay dulot ng “holiday economics” ng rehimen [ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte] na linuwagan lahat ng restrikyon upang tumaas ang pagkonsumo ng mga mamamayan sa pasko bilang solusyon sa pagsigla muli ng mga negosyo at tubo. Matagal nang nagbabala ang ating medical frontliners sa ganitong senaryo,” the labor leader told ABS-CBN News.

(The resurgence of COVID-19 cases is caused by the "holiday economics" of [President Rodrigo Duterte’s] regime which has eased all restrictions to boost consumption during the holidays as a solution to revive businesses and raise profits. Our medical frontliners have long warned of this scenario.)

Partido Lakas ng Masa vice presidential aspirant @WaldenBello the "no vaxx, no labas" policy for unvaccinated people in Metro Manila as the region reverted to Alert Level 3. | @ABSCBNNews — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) January 4, 2022

The labor leader reiterated his call to strengthen the health care system in the country and provide free COVID tests to those in need.

Bello echoed De Guzman saying that the “no vaxx, no labas” policy is not necessary if the country is implementing measures that will curb the spread of the respiratory disease.

“If we properly implement health protocols and restore trust in the public health system, it should not be necessary,” he told ABS-CBN News.

Home to more than 13 million people, Metro Manila returned under the third of a 5-scale COVID-19 alert system on Monday until Jan. 15 to try to limit infections.

Level 3 bans face-to-face classes, contact sports, funfairs, and casinos. The government's coronavirus task force will also reduce the operating capacity for social events, tourist attractions, amusement parks, restaurant dine-in services, fitness studios, and personal care services.

Presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion backed the upgrade to Alert 3, given that mobility is expected to slump in the first quarter of the year after the public spent on the holidays.

“Itong Alert Level 3, tamang-tama lang ‘yan. Iyong negosyo matumal ngayon,” he said.

(Alert 3 is just right. Business is slow right now.)



Abalos said Metro Manila authorities will coordinate with the police and private establishments to enforce vaccine restrictions.

“Dapat parati po nating dala ang ating mga ID and of course, ang ating vaccination card. Magkakaroon tayo ng mga random mga check po nito,” he advised the public.

(We should always bring our IDs and of course, our vaccination card. We will have random checks for these.)

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation supported the region's policy as it applies to public transport and said it would coordinate with the MMDA to enforce restrictions.

"The DOTr and its attached agencies shall closely coordinate with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on the enforcement of the said policy," it said in a statement.

—with reports from Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News; Reuters