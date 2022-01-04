Minors receive their 2nd dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Tondo in Manila on December 4, 2021 as the hospital accommodates both minors and adults scheduled for booster shots as the city continues its vaccination for residents. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The number of people queueing for COVID-19 vaccines in the capital has doubled, Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso said Tuesday following his order prohibiting unvaccinated individuals in malls.

COVID-19 vaccines in Manila are also available to non-residents of the city, adding that the offer is not limited to vaccines, but also includes RT-PCR tests and medicine, the presidential aspirant said.

“Biglang dumami ngayon 'yung mga hindi taga-Maynila na pumunta rito para magpabakuna. Eh kasi talagang hindi sila pwede sa mall 'pag hindi sila vaccinated,” he told reporters after inspecting the vaccination site inside Robinson’s Place mall in Ermita.

(Many non-residents of Manila are visiting here to get vaccinated. They can't enter malls if they are unvaccinated.)

“Kung sinuman ang gustong magpabakuna, lalo na kung booster, ay welcome po kayo sa Maynila, marami po tayong bakuna."

(Whoever wants to get vaccinated, especially those who want to get booster shots, are welcome in Manila, we have many vaccine shots.)

Individuals with confirmed scheduled for vaccination will be allowed to enter the vaccination site, according to the city government.

Some 10,000 antigen test kits and 300 vials of tocilizumab, an immunosuppressive drug used in COVID-19 treatment, was delivered to the Manila City Hall on Tuesday. The delivery is part of the 50,000 antigen test kits and 1,000 vials of tocilizumab procured by the city government from last year.