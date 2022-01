MANILA - Fire hit a residential area in Pasay City's Barangay 70 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection, the fire started past 2:00 p.m. along Figueroa Street at FB Harrison.

Though it reached the first alarm past 3:00 p.m., it was soon put under control. Authorities declared that the fire had been put down by 3:51 p.m.

There is no information yet on the cause of the blaze, and how many homes it affected.

- With a report by Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News