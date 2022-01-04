Filipino Canadians brave cold weather to mark Rizal's death anniversary

Filipino Canadians commemorated the 125th death anniversary of Dr. Jose Rizal with a wreath laying ceremony at the first Rizal monument at Nose Creek Park in Airdrie, Alberta.

In a speech, Philippine Consul General for Alberta and Saskatchewan Zaldy Patron recounted the life of Rizal, including his works and contributions to the Philippines.

Rizal was only 35 years old when he was executed in Bagumbayan, now called Luneta Park, for the crime of rebellion. His famous novels, Noli Me Tangere and El Filibusterismo, inspired Filipinos to rise up against three centuries of Spanish colonial rule. Patron hopes the wreath laying ceremony will help Filipinos in Alberta, especially the younger generation, to get to know more about Rizal.

"He [was] multi-lingual, multi-skills, so he’s an epitome of a Filipino. We like him to be a model for all Filipino Canadians even though they are not in the Philippines," Patron says.

A crowd of 40 Filipino Canadians braved the minus freezing cold weather at the Rizal monument in Airdrie.

"I’m so happy... there's probably 30 to 40 people weathering the cold to come and commemorate the Filipino man for his contribution to his country, the people, and continue his legacy and now live in Airdrie, and we’re very proud of that," Airdrie mayor Peter Brown notes.

Meanwhile, prior to Christmas, Alberta was about to loosen Covid-19 rules, but with the soaring cases of the Omicron variant in the province, the government imposed new public health restrictions on indoor gatherings effective December 24. Alberta announced a delayed distribution of 8.6 million at-home rapid tests and medical grade masks, delayed school reopening, and returned post secondary institutions to online learning. Effective January 3rd, Alberta has also reduced the Covid-19 isolation period from 10 days to 5 days for people who have received at least two doses of vaccine, and are symptom free by that time.

These new measures have affected events planned by the Filipino Association in Airdrie. "Masyadong naapektuhan kami kasi halos lahat ng events namin ikinancel (We were really affected because almost all our events were canceled)," the Association's president Jun Martin says.

Meantime, Patron called on Filipino Canadians in Alberta to find inspiration in Rizal’s life, not only in his accomplishments and skills, but also in his love for his country, and to continue to contribute to the betterment of the Philippines.