MANILA - The provincial governments of Bulacan and Rizal said on Tuesday they were prepared for the implementation of COVID-19 Alert Level 3 amid rising numbers of coronavirus infections in their localities.

Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando said before the Christmas season, his province had 51 infections. But as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, that number was already at 584.

“Majority ng mga nagkakaroon kasi mga unvaccinated at 'yung mga buntis," he said.

(A majority of the infections are among the unvaccinated and pregnant women.)

Fernando said Bulacan's hospitals are ready for the surge, especially with the establishment of a molecular laboratory that would allow authorities to find out who was sick so they could be treated immediately.

The governor added that Bulacan's COVID-19 vaccination rate was at 63 percent, and the drive to vaccinate more people was ongoing.

"The usual na ginagawa natin, announcement ng mga pagbibigay babala sa ating mga kababayan, mag-ingat, sumunod sa guidelines," he said. "Sa Alert Level 3 by tomorrow, 'yung doctors natin hinanda na natin. At 'yung non-COVID patients inihiwalay na.”

(We're doing what we usually do: announcements to remind our citizens to be careful and follow guidelines. Our doctors are ready for the implementation of Alert Level 3 by tomorrow. We've also put our non-COVID patients in separate places.)

As for Rizal, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Iluminado Victoria said they welcomed the implementation of Alert Level 3.

Victoria said Rizal had 128 COVID-19 infections, and they were preparing to reserve half of its hospital capacity to accommodate more cases.

Rizal's vaccination rate is currently at 60.12 percent.

“Pagka nagkaroon po ng positivity itong mga vaccinated ay siyempre malaking tulong at siyempre hindi sila mapupunta sa mga serious cases," the officer said.

(If these vaccinated people become positive, they wouldn't get serious cases of COVID-19. That would be a great help.)

The mayors of Rizal had also agreed to implement a curfew between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. to decrease the number of people out in the streets.

“In accordance with the IATF, baka mamayang gabi January 4, 10 p.m. up to 4 a.m. 'Yun po napagkasunduan kanina sa meeting kay Governor with the mayors," Victoria said.

(In accordance with the IATF, maybe by the night of January 4, a curfew between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. would be implemented. That's what was agreed between the governor and the mayors.)

Rizal residents were also being encouraged to wear N95 face masks instead of cloth masks because of the increased protection they provide.

Malacañang on Tuesday said the provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, and Cavite will be under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 from January 5 to January 15, 2022.

On that day, the Health Department also recorded 5,434 new COVID-19 cases. This is highest number reported in over two months or since October 23, 2021 according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics Head Edson Guido.

- With reports from Wheng Hidalgo, ABS-CBN News.