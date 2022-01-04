Video courtesy of PTV

MANILA— The Philippine Ports Authority on Tuesday said 5 more of its personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

The state-run corporation made the announcement a day after 40 personnel got positive antigen test results for COVID-19.

"Tuloy-tuloy po iyong ating pagti-test sa ating mga kawani dahil reguar po nating ginagawa ito sa rotation po. Kanina pong umaga, may nadagdag na naman po na 5 tayong na-detect na positibo sa antigen testing," said PPA general manager Jay Santiago.

(We continuously test our workers because we regularly do these during manpower rotations. This morning, 5 more were detected positive in antigen testing.)

He said all 45 coronavirus-stricken workers, who are assigned at the Port of Manila and the PPA head office in the capital, did not experience COVID-19 symptoms and were isolated along with their close contacts.

"Ina-assure po natin na lahat ng mga nagtatransaksyon sa PPA na hindi po kasama sa operations karamihan po nitong mga nagpositibo," Santiago said in a public briefing.

(We assure everyone transacting with the PPA that most who tested positive are not part of operations.)

He said some port police officers were among those who tested positive, but they do not directly interact with passengers.

Santiago said operations continue, adding that personnel who were working from home were asked to report on-site.

Santiago mentioned that all ports are "fully commercially operational" over 2 weeks after typhoon Odette left a trail of destruction in the southern and central Philippines.

But he said there was a shortage of vessels.

"Nagbigay na po ang MARINA (Maritime Industry Authority) ng at least 13 po yata na special permits para makapaglayag ang mga barko sa mga apektadong ruta, pero kulang pa rin po ito," Santiago said.

"Marami po talagang sasakyang pandagat ang nakasira at naka-dry dock po ngayon at iyong iba naman po ay lumubog noong nakaraang bagyong Odette," continued the official.

(The MARINA gave at least 13 special permits so vessels could sail in affected routes, but these are not enough. Many vessels were damaged and docked, some sank during typhoon Odette.)

In Batangas, only 60 percent of vessels were able to sail after Odette. A weather disturbance, meanwhile, prevented ships from sailing as recently as Monday in Matnog, Sorsogon, Santiago said. He noted the 2 areas serve as Luzon's main gateways.

He apologized to travelers because Odette damaged some passenger terminal buildings.

"Magkakaroon po tayo ng kakulangan sa mga amenities po para sa mga pasahero," he said. "Ito po ay immediately po, magsisimula na tayong magkumpuni nitong mga ito."

(We might have a shortage in amenities for travelers. We will immediately begin repairing these.)