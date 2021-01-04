Police told after cop kills man over mistaken identity: 'Death should not be the first option'

MANILA – The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Monday urged the police to "be more discerning on the use of force and firearms" after a cop killed a construction worker he mistook for a robber in Pampanga.

In a statement, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline Ann de Guia told police that "death should not be the first option" during its operations.

"[T]he use of excessive force is categorically prohibited. And should it be necessary, warning must be first issued and the force to be employed should only be to neutralize resistance and subdue clear and imminent danger... Death should not be the first option," De Guia said.

On Saturday, construction worker Federico Pineda was killed by Police Cpl. Eframe Ramirez during a dragnet operation in Sta. Rita, Pampanga after he allegedly fit the description of the robber they were running after.

Ramirez is facing homicide charges.

The human rights body said a motu proprio investigation was launched by its Region 3 office.

"Pending the results of our own investigation, we urge the police force to be more discerning on the use of force and firearms during police operations... For in the end, the goal of law enforcement should be to protect human rights and dignity and never to violate them," De Guia said.

Just last month, police were in hot waters after one of its officers was caught on video shooting at close range his unarmed neighbors in an altercation over an improvised cannon in Tarlac.

